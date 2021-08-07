TERESCO appeals for support to complete 'Fence Wall Project'

Ms. Sophia Adjoa Micah is Principal of the St. Teresa's College of Education (TERESCO)

Source: GNA

Ms. Sophia Adjoa Micah, Principal of the St. Teresa's College of Education (TERESCO) in Hohoe, has appealed to individuals and groups to help the college complete its "Fence Wall Project".

She noted that the College's Internally Generated Fund (IGF) from which most projects were sourced, was limited to enable the continuity of the project.



Ms Micah, speaking at the launch of TERESCO's 60th anniversary, disclosed that the excellent maintenance culture practiced by the college had enabled the limited infrastructure of the college to be maintained.



She said the college was using its IGF for the "Fence Wall Project" which was their most pressing need, adding that "the college's sources of IGF are limited and the project is quite costly".



The principal revealed that about 40 per cent of the fence wall project had been covered and there was the need to complete it to ensure the safety and security of members of the college community and secure the college land.



"We need an amount of GH¢750,000 to complete the project. It is out of this that we are appealing to you to help us raise funds during this 60th Anniversary celebration to support this worthy cause, so we can complete it as early as possible."

The principal said lives and property of the college were at the mercy of stray animals and thieves, adding that "we have all become security men and women in a way. People continue to encroach on the already encroached college land."



She said the renovation of the Administration Block to befit the current status of the college was ongoing.



"For the first-time visitors to the college, it may appear to them as a new building, but I must say it is one of the oldest buildings on campus."



The principal noted that the renovation was being funded from the GETFund allocation to the college.



She said the college through the prudent use of its limited Internally Generated Fund was able to build a modern structure to house the College stores, Departmental offices for six Academic Departments, and a four-unit Early Childhood Education block, provide furniture, printers, desktop computers in all new and renovated offices.

The principal said the college also used part of its IGF to purchase a Toyota Mini Bus to promote the Supported Teaching in School (STS) Programme.



She said the IGF also helped in procuring ceiling fans in all lecture halls, furnish lecture halls with gender-sensitive furniture, renovated the lecture halls, all halls of residence, and also provided floor tiles for every dormitory and all washrooms.



Ms Micah noted that apart from the various projects undertaken using the college's IGF, various SRC over the years and the alumni of the college had all played important roles in supporting the college, which they appreciated a lot.



She said the college management in collaboration with the current SRC recently fixed projectors in various lecture halls aimed at integrating ICT into teaching and learning as well as public address systems in large lecture halls.



The principal said the alumni was currently constructing a two-unit staff bungalow project, which had reached lintel level.