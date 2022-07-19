TESCON delegates not voting is worrying – Oduro Osae

Eric Oduro Osae is the Director General of the Internal Audit Agency

The Director General of the Internal Audit Agency and Governance Expert, Dr. Eric Oduro Osae, has expressed worry about the absence of youth in politics, particularly in the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP), National Executive elections.

He expressed worry about the fact that Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) voters were not included in the voting process, stating that “there was this disturbing news that they excluded TESCON members from voting and I think they should look at it again because the party and the country are for the youth”.



His comment comes after TESCON delegates and local proxy voters were barred from casting their votes as a result of an injunction that was served on them. The members say they were treated with disrespect, adding that the party does not recognise them after being denied access to vote.



Speaking on GTV’s Breakfast Show, Dr Oduro Osae stated, “the political parties should take a second look at the role of the youth in their governance and not just when you need them to go out there to campaign for you.”

“TESCON is critical. You go to the tertiary institutions, TESCON (NPP) and TEIN (NDC),” the lawyer added on Tuesday, July 19.



TESCON, also known as Tertiary Students Confederacy, is the student wing of the New Patriotic Party of Ghana, founded on January 8, 2000. It was inaugurated by the 2nd President of the 4th Republic of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor.



