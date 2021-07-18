TESCON now an ‘ahoshesh3’ group; needs to change – Boakye Agyarko

Boakye Agyarko

Former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko has asked the youth of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to desist from being attention-seekers.

According to him, the current crop of Tertiary Students Confederacy ( TESCON) members are what in the local parlance called “ahoshesh3”.



“The current state of TESCON, operates more like an informal collection of eager highly talented young people in pursuit of politics. This informal arrangement in my judgment is not the best form of arrangement. Sometimes, it makes it look like these young TESCON people are ahoshesh3. You are trying to force yourself onto the elders of this party looking for acceptance. It is not the best arrangement because it can leave you downhearted and feeling rejected.”



To him, there must be a paradigm of change TESCON arrangement indicating that it can no longer be the desire of only TESCON members to be embarrassed and be taught and mentored.



He indicated that it should rather be the party’s self-interest that the young members of the party are taught and mentored properly.

“For me therefore a new paradigm for TESCON must be a formal mentorship programme. In so doing and in so saying, it means that every TESCON member must be properly registered and giving information on themselves.”



He indicated that when members of TESCON are registered, the party will be able to identify the interest areas of their young members and know where they fit in case of opportunities.



“TESCON members must be formally assigned to senior members of the party and Members of Parliament, Minister and all such people. It should not be left in the hands of Senior Members the TESCON members they wish to work with.”