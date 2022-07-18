TESCON suspends all activities to protest disrespect at NPP's conference

NPP TESCON members are disappointed at the treatment meted out to them

The 291 TESCON Presidents in the country have suspended all activities of TESCON on their various campuses, which include general meetings, programs, elections, handing overs, etc., until further notice.

TESCON is unhappy; the NPP did not include them in their just-ended national delegates conference.



Minutes to the start of the national executive elections on Saturday, 17 July 2022, the NPP announced that an injunction had been placed on TESCON representatives and, therefore, they were barred from voting at the conference.



The 291 TESCON presidents, in a joint statement, in expressing their anger at the leadership of the party, said they want to “see the said injunction, the one who placed the injunction and the reason for the injunction and also give us positive assurance to settle as soon as possible the ambiguity on TESCON Representations during Regional and National Conferences in the next Annual National Delegates Conference otherwise we will advise ourselves accordingly.”

Apart from the injunction, the tertiary student body of the NPP said the allocation of stands was made for all delegates with the exception of TESCON at the Accra Sports Stadium, which indicates that “the party did not factor us and never value us in the planning of the whole event”.



The 291 TESCON Presidents across the country said they believe that the leadership of the NPP does not have the interest of TESCON at heart and do not recognise them as the intellectual wing as it has always been professed by the party “because for you to bus intellectuals from various regions for them to travel miles to the capital city of the country, risking their lives just to disenfranchise them without any reason is just disheartening.”



