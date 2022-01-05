TEWU strike: Up your game to reduce burden on us – NLC to govt

National Labour Commission

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has asked the Government to resolve the issues with the Teachers and Education Workers Union (TEWU) in order to stop their planned strike.

The NLC implored the Government to act swiftly to reduce the burden on the commission as far as labour agitations are concerned.



The Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission (NLC), Mr Ofosu Asamoah, told Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise show on 3FM Wednesday, January 5 that “Government must also see to it that it carries out its mandate so that the commission can also take a breather.



“We are hard on the government as a commission, but we are not able to come out for people to know the kind of pressure we exert on the government.”



He added, “We are up to the task; we will see to it that UTAG’s strike will be attended to before they go on strike on January 10.”



Over 35 000 members of TEWU will withdraw their services from today.

The members are withdrawing their services to demand the payment of 600 cedis each as professional development allowance.



At a news conference in Accra on Tuesday, January 4, General Secretary of TEWU, Mark Denkyira Korankye said, though the schools are re-opening tomorrow, there will not be caterers to cook for the students.



“We went to the Ministry of Education, we have written and given all the justifications required.



“The Minister said we should liaise with the Ghana Education Service management; we are have engaged them. In fact, in the wisdom of the management of GES, they said, let us put together a technical committee to look at the issues and give appropriate recommendations.



“This was supposed to have been complete in September last year. We are in January 2022; the committee has not even met, let alone make a recommendation for its consideration. So we feel that this feet-dragging is on purpose maybe to deny our members of this right and that this why we think that we must push and move to the next step where that one will compel management to sit and conclude any discussion with us on this matter.”