THE LOWDOWN: Ghana's role in Diaspora homecoming, heritage tourism

• Ghana’s first African-American Tourism Ambassador, Diallo Sumbry has taken his turn on GhanaWeb TV's The Lowdown programme

• Sumbry was discussing the role of the diaspora and heritage tourism in Ghana



• He is therefore urging persons in the diaspora to invest heavily in Africa



On this week's episode of The Lowdown, Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei sits down with Ghana’s first African-American Tourism Ambassador, Diallo Sumbry, as they discuss the role of the diaspora in the socio-economic development of their countries of origin.



Though persons in the diaspora often contribute through sending of remittances and yearly visitation to tourist sites, Diallo Sumbry believes a promotion of trade and foreign direct investment can create businesses and spur entrepreneurship along with the transfer of new knowledge and skills.



“Now is an extremely special time in the history of African Americans and we all know Africa is the cradle of civilization and so depending on how deep we want to go with science, every human has some kind of African ancestry and it is important to invest back into our origins,” he told the host of Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV.

Sumbry remains a pivotal figure who helped as a steering committee member of the Ghana Tourism Authority for the successful ‘Year of Return’ initiative.



He was keenly responsible for bringing in the vision for the planning and development of the year-long event.



The 'Year of Return' initiative is said to have raked in US$1.9 billion in revenue for Ghana.



Watch Diallo Sumbry’s interview on The Lowdown below:



