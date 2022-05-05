TMA Presiding Member dazzles workers on May Day

Joseph Korto

The Presiding Member of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), Hon. Joseph Korto, was the toast of workers in the Tema Metropolis at the GHACEM Club House where he did justice as special guest of honour at the commemoration of the 2022 edition of May Day.

Representing the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, who was out of the jurisdiction, Hon. Korto, who is also the Greater Accra regional Dean of Presiding Members and National Dean of Presiding members, lifted the mood of Ghanaian workers at a time of serious hardships.



The mature PM thwarted all expectations that workers would vent their spleen on government, by solidarizing with them and giving them a walk down the corridors of history to remind them that in as much as May Day is a commemoration of workers contribution, it is no opportunity to be anarchists at the current time of global hardships.



He told the gathering that the International Workers Day traces back to 1884 in America, when the Federation of Organized Trades and Labour Unions, later the American Federation of Labour, the AFL, called for an eight-hour working day beginning on May 1, 1886.



When that day came, thousands of workers in hundreds of cities and locales walked off the job in protest.



It ended two days later in Chicago, in Haymarket Square, when seven police officers were killed and dozens wounded from a bomb blast.

No one knew who threw the bomb that killed the police officers, but eight anarchists were charged with the murder; four of them were later hanged for the offense.



The fact that it was workers rights movement that had resulted in the violence, he said, made the day, which is May 1, a calendar event.



Hon. Korto, who received ovations for his oratory also used the opportunity to call on government to improve on the conditions of service of workers while urging workers to collaborate with, rather than antagonize government.



Another speaker, Mr. Dotse Kodzo Gabador, who is the Chairman of the Tema district Council of Labour, reiterated the words of Hon. Korto, using the address to the packed to capacity GHACEM Club House at Tema Community 6, to call for unity among Ghanaian workers.



He said there is a critical need for members of the Tema Workers Union to close their ranks in order to promote the common interest of workers.

He also appealed to government to improve the conditions of service of workers, specifically suggesting that the minimum wage be pegged up to reflect the current times Ghana is in.



Ghanaian workers had as usual turned up in their numbers, clad in workers union colours. They included workers from the Tema Oil Refinery, Nestle Ghana Limited, GHACEM and the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority among others.



There were notable individuals, including Mrs. Elizabeth Bonnah, Second Vice Chairperson of the Tema District Council of Labour, Madam Doreen Edith Blasu, Chairperson for the Woen’s wing of the Tema District Council of Labour, and Mr. Emmanuel Addo-Kumi, First Vice Chairman of Tema District Council of labour.



Others were Mr. Wilson Agana, the Tema Coordinator of UNIGOF and Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, alias Moshake, leader of ex-GPHA workers who are fighting for their severance benefits.