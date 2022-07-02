1
TMA announces precautionary measures against COVID-19 surge

Covid Logo COVID cases are gradually rising in parts of the country

Sat, 2 Jul 2022 Source: GNA

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has announced some precautionary measures to curb the upsurge of COVID-19 in the Metropolis, Mr Frank Asante, the TMA Public Relations Officer has revealed this to the Ghana News Agency in Tema.

Mr. Asante said a meeting of the Tema Metropolitan Health Committee, made it clear that statistics available from the Metro Health Directorate showed an upsurge in reported COVID-19 cases in the Metropolis.

He indicated that as part of the measures, members of the public attending mass gatherings including churches, mosques, funeral ceremonies, and social events were advised to wear a prescribed face mask and observe all the COVID-19 safety protocols of regular hand washing, application of hand-sanitizers, and social distancing.

He added that institutions such as factories, banks, offices, shops, and others have a responsibility to ensure that their staff, clients, and other stakeholders that patronize their domain, comply strictly with the COVID-19 safety protocols adding that this responsibility was clearly contained in the Public Health Act 2012, Act 851.

Mr Asante said the TMA on its part, has intensified public education on preventive measures in markets, communities as well as other public places.

“We entreat everyone to frequently wash their hands with soap under running water for 20 seconds, use hand sanitizers, and cover their nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing.”

The PRO also advised the public to report symptoms to the nearest health care facility for immediate attention, while encouraging residents to call at any of the public health facilities for the COVID-19 Vaccination.

Source: GNA
