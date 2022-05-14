TMA intensifies education on food safety

File photo

Source: GNA

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), has rolled out a public health education campaign including one-on-one engagement with food vendors to educate them on food safety.

Mr. Wisdom Aditse, TMA Head of the Environmental Health Department, said the public health education campaign would also involve the use of a public address system and information vehicles to go around to educate the public.



“We want to constantly ensure the safety of the food dish out to the public, we don’t want people to go and buy contaminated food or consume any food prepared under unhygienic conditions and environment,” Mr. Aditse told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Tema.



Mr. Aditse mentioned that the food safety chain at every stage including the production, transportation, storage, processing, and dishing out to the final consumer phases must remain free from any form of contamination.



“When we talk of food safety it’s right from the farm, source of water for the plants, how it’s transported from the farm, how it’s sold at the market, how it is cooked and served to the consumer,” he added.

The TMA Head of the Environmental Health Department indicated that a task force by the Assembly was checking on issues related to food hygiene saying that, the intensive sensitization and education were also, to increase knowledge of food vendors on food hygiene and safety.



"The office has disaggregated the task force into wards for the operation and each ward had a certain number of the officer who programmed themselves for the work," he added.



He said premises inspection was key in promoting food safety and that it was done to ascertain the environmental needs and physical appearance of the surrounding.



“Anything that can be infringed on us all, that can lead to ill health or that compromise our health, we have to ensure that we eliminate it or put out mitigation measures in place to reverse the occurrence.”