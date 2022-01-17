TMA to pilot operation clean your frontage

TMA to kickstart ‘operation clean your frontage’

Source: GNA

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) to pilot the implementation of the Greater Accra Regional Minister’s ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ initiative which is part of the ‘Make Accra Work’ campaign on Tuesday, January 18.

Mr. Frank Asante, TMA Public Relations Officer in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the Assembly would use the piloting to assess expected challenges that might arise during the actual implementation of the initiative in the first week of February.



Mr. Asante said it would be carried out at the frontage of the TMA and the central business area of Tema Community One saying, the day would not only be used for cleaning, but also for sensitization of residents and traders in the area.



He noted that they would dwell on the punitive part of the initiative and make use of education and sensitization for all to buy into the need to clean their immediate surroundings.



According to him, when nuisance (if the frontage is not well kept) is detected at any premises, a notice for the prohibition of nuisance would be issued to occupants to rectify within three days, failure to do so would attract a final notice, and followed by prosecution.

He said the Assembly would not only concentrate on the cleaning of the frontage, but also the beautification of the various communities and therefore urged residents not to hesitate to contact the horticulture department for advice to support plants to be planted at their frontage and surroundings.



Touching on the road map for the implementation of the ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ initiative, Mr. Asante said the TMA had held a number of engagements with stakeholders to get them to understand the initiative as a way to get everyone to comply.



He said the management of the Assembly had so far met the Tema Traditional Council, clan heads, Dzaase, Ghana Private Road Transport Union, Market Association, Association of Ghana Industries and consultations were still ongoing to capture every grouping in the Metropolis.



Mr. Asante also said internally, Management had also met the Public Health, and Waste Management Departments as they would lead the implementation of the ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’.