TOR interdicts workers over disappearance of 105,927 litres of oil

The interdictions has been made based on an interim report

The Tema Oil Refinery has interdicted some workers of the refinery for their roles in causing financial loss to the company.

A statement issued by TOR said “The Interim Management Committee (IMC) at the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) Ltd. has as part of its ongoing mandate to conduct Technical and HR audits, and also access viable business partnerships for the Refinery have concluded that consistent product and financial losses need to be eradicated completely if the Refinery is to meet its vast potential.



Hence the IMC has committed to establishing a ‘zero tolerance culture for unacceptable product losses’, commenced investigations into a number of product storage and transfer losses recorded in the company over a period of time.



“Consequently, a number of workers who hold various positions of responsibility and accountability with respect to the transfer of products have been queried and interdicted pending the outcome of investigations”.

The statement added: “The IMC however wishes to reiterate that the investigations will be carried out with due consideration to a fair process. We implore everyone to be patient and not jump to any conclusions until investigations have been completed.



“Individuals who are found not responsible nor accountable for the financial and product losses would be fully restored while those found responsible and accountable in the chain of command ( with respect to product losses during storage, movement and transfer will be dealt with accordingly”.