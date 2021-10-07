TOR’s IMC, workers must all face investigations – Inusah Fuseini

Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini

A former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, says the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) must not be insulated from the ongoing investigations at the Refinery.

Speaking on Kasapa 102.5 Fm, the former Deputy Energy Minister in the erstwhile NDC administration said there is no justification for the IMC to stay on as management following the revelation at the refinery.



For him, there must be a systemic clean-up exercise that includes all departments and workers to audit the refinery and bring sanity to the place.



“This smacks of dereliction of duty and they(IMC) must not be exempted from any investigations. I think they have more questions to answer as well.



Everybody, there must not be spared. This thing must stop else we can’t move forward as a nation,” he told Kasapa News’ Akwasi Nsiah in an interview on Wednesday.



The Tema Oil Refinery has released names of interdicted staff of the refinery cited for their alleged roles in the disappearance of 105,927 liters of fuel, as well as causing financial loss to the company.

At least 14 persons employed by the refinery from various departments including Finance, MOP, Production, Distribution, RFCC, Import, and Export had their names published in the list by the Interim Management Committee(IMC).



A statement signed by the Interim Management of the company and sighted by Kasapafmonline.com said investigations will be carried out with due consideration to a fair process.



“We implore everyone to be patient and not jump to any conclusions until investigations have been completed.



“Individuals who are found not responsible nor accountable for the financial and product losses would be fully restored while those found responsible and accountable in the chain of command ( with respect to product losses during storage, movement and transfer will be dealt with accordingly.