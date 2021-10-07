TOR’s missing gas oil saga: NPP is supervising thievery – Chief Biney

Chief Nixon Biney, the Deputy National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress

•Some staff of Tema Oil Refinery have been interdicted over the disappearance of loading products

•Chief Biney has blamed it on the government



•The Minority in Parliament is calling for a probe into the matter



Chief Nixon Biney, the Deputy National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress has faulted the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for the alleged stealing of litres of gas oil and cables at the Tema Oil Refinery.



Chief Biney disclosed on Adom FM that Tema Oil Refinery has robust security and loading processes and that the operation conducted by the interdicted staff could only be made possible by incompetence and connivance from key officials at the refinery.



With the benefit of a phone-snatching illustration, Chief Biney raised that suspicion that the Interim Management Committee of TOR which made the findings could be shielding political figures involved.

He sought clarity on the role of the former Chief Executive Officer of TOR in the incident and quizzed why some persons would be protected.



In the wisdom of Chief Biney, the TOR scandal represents another corruption scheme successfully executed under the Akufo-Addo administration.



“The NPP government is supervising thievery at TOR. 105,927 litres of gas oil is not cigarette for you to steal just a stick. There is a whole process that you have to go through before you can load products out of TOR. Is that reason why the CEO was sacked before his tenure ended. Assuming I snatch your phone and you cause the arrest of other people who were present when the incident happened, what would you say?



“We can’t sit down and watch people steal things and talk about it for a while and move on. They must be punished but the buck stops somewhere. TOR has been effective before. Under Awuah Darko, TOR declared profits, so what happened? Is interdiction all they could do? All the processes leading to the final delivery indicate that there are others involved. Before you can go to another country to load a product, what processes do you go through?



“It’s a complete supervision of thievery. This is incomprehensible. Are there not security men there? Don’t they have department heads and CEOs? Putting out names does not mean that the problem has been solved. They blamed NDC government for every corruption activity so today who should we blame? We should blame the government. It’s an organized crime from the top to down”, he said.

Chief Biney's stance on the issue is in line with that of the Minority caucus in Parliament which has called for a probe into the issue.



In a press statement released on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, the Minority spokesperson on Energy, John Jinapor noted that the IMC could be protecting some persons.



“The Minority wishes to serve notice that it will not sit unconcerned for greedy and self-seeking Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government to plunge the only oil refinery in the country into comatose.



“We are well aware of the cover-up in the BOST scandal and cannot, therefore, trust this government to conduct any fair, transparent and unbiased investigation. We, therefore, wish to serve notice that we shall in the coming weeks, trigger the appropriate rules and processes for a full-scale parliamentary inquiry into this broad daylight thievery and embarrassing spectacle.



“In the meantime, we wish to call on the government to appoint competent personnel devoid of partisan parochial interest onto the management and governing Board of the refinery and also desist from the unnecessary political interferences in the operations of the refinery,” parts of their statement read.