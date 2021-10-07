TOR stealing cabal was dismantled under John Mahama but Akufo-Addo reinstated it – NDC’s Onasis Kobby

NDC Deputy Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer, Onasis Kobby

• Onasis Kobby says the Akufo-Addo government should be blamed for the rot at TOR

• According to him while the NDC fought graft at TOR, the current government has allowed corruption to breed at the state-owned company



• The Interim Management Committee of TOR has interdicted some staff of the company



The Deputy Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the Akufo-Addo administration should be blamed for the diversion of oil products at Tema Oil Refinery.



According to him, the government cannot be insulated from the shame as it reversed a decision by the Mahama government which brought an end to the stealing of products from TOR.



In a panel discussion on UTV on the issue, Onasis Revealed that TOR, under the leadership of Awuah Darko interdicted and transferred some staff who were found to be engaging in such criminal activities.

He bemoaned however that the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reversed the decision and brought back those staff when it assumed office in 2017.



He explained that the return of what he calls to be the cabal led to a resurrection of product stealing at TOR which has incurred the company huge losses.



Onasis provided detailed information about some of the persons allegedly involved in the disappearance of oil products and cables at the Tema Oil Refinery.



“This has been happening at TOR for a long time. All the names that have come up are old staff of TOR. Some of them, specifically the General Manager of Finance was interdicted by Awuah Darko.



“In fact, the GM, Movement of Product was interdicted by Awuah Darko. The funny aspect is that while he was in charge movement of products from the yard, his wife was in charge of loading oil products. One of the first things Awuah Darko did was to transfer the wife and interdict the husband. The GM finance had not submitted an audited finance account for six years. So he was suspended out of incompetence.

“They were all brought back by the NPP because they assumed Awuah Darko was the problem but throughout his tenure, TOR never suffered losses. That in itself tells you that TOR is profitable. This clearly tells you that the Mahama administration did well to dismantle this cabal only for Akufo-Addo to bring them back,” he said.



The Interim Management Committee of TOR earlier this week announced some staff have been interdicted over the disappearance of 105,927 litres of gas oil that belonged to a bulk oil distribution company on September 4, 2021.



The IMC also mentioned the disappearance of 18 drums of electrical cables worth GH¢10.4 million from the storehouse of TOR.