TPB Projects appoint new CEO

Dr. Jarvis Tchorly

Contractors TPB Projects have appointed Dr. Jarvis Tchorly as Chief Executive Officer.

The last three years have been an incredible run for the construction services provider, who is growing as an industry leader, and closing in on multi-million dollar incumbents in the infrastructure development space. TPB projects is currently executing several public and private projects with a portfolio exceeding $30 million, providing sustainable construction solutions for the economy.



With a 10-year track record of cross-cultural experience in the construction industry across Europe and Ghana, Dr. Tchorly is an exceptional leader whose disruptive ideas will bring new energy in TPB’s mission to scale up the company’s business.



He holds a Ph.D. in Sustainable Development in Construction and Project Management from Manchester's University of Salford and has extensive experience in the areas of Private Finance Initiatives (PFI)/Public-Private Partnerships (PPP). He has also conducted profound research on private finance in the delivery of public infrastructure in China, Australia, Europe, and the United States.



In an interview, Dr Tchorly explained that the company’s heavy strategic focus on sustainability and quality project deliveries played a big role in his decision to join the team.



“TPB is committed to creating access and opportunities for disenfranchised communities through infrastructure development, which strongly aligns with my values and personal aspirations,” Dr Tchorly shared.

"Some of our ongoing projects include building a number of district hospitals under the Ghana Priority Health Infrastructure Hospital Projects, which we aim to complete in the next ten months. Projects like these not only add on to our portfolio, but also improve livelihoods in various communities, making this opportunity an exciting one and right fit for me. We also have various other projects on our plate that are just as interesting, that can help reboot our economy. With this role as a platform, I’m hoping to serve as an instrument, with TPB Projects as a vehicle to build efficiently for the future, one project at a time.”



Drawing on Dr. Tchorly’s comprehensive expertise in construction financing and risk management, as well as project and production management, TPB looks to carve a unique construction identity for the Ghanaian landscape.



TPB is keen on continuous investment in the country and committed to minimizing waste with the use of renewable and recyclable materials. The company’s goal is to create access and opportunities for communities through infrastructure development while protecting the environment and people within. With global EPC partner, Grupo Casais, whose expertise spans sustainable building solutions in over 17 countries, TPB projects’ mission is not far off from being realized.



TPB Projects provides a range of construction services spanning advisory, EPC, facility operations and maintenance, logistics and construction supply services.