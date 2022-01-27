TRCCI unhappy with exorbitant fees charged by Minerals Commission

Mining companies without permit cannot operate - Minerals Commission

Source: GNA

The Tarkwa Regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry has expressed worry over the exorbitant fees charged in United States dollars by the Minerals Commission of Ghana.

According to the Association, "Any business that intends to work within the mining community in Tarkwa had to pay the following fees and charges to include; US $250 for an application form, US $500 for processing fee and when the business certificate is approved you pay US$10,000 annually".



Mr. Alexander Bogney Bewong, Regional Chairman of Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), Tarkwa branch, disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tarkwa.



He hinted that "the worse of it is that upon the huge sums of monies some of my members pay which are usually quoted in dollars it does not guarantee the business owner a job in the Mines".



"For the local businesses like us, we struggle to employ many citizens so if something is not done, we would be forced to ask our workers to go home because these charges are draining our businesses in Tarkwa"

"Minerals Commission has instructed the various mining companies that any business that does not have a permit should not be allowed to work in the mining industry" he stated.



He appealed to the government to step in immediately as the huge fees would collapse the local businesses.



Some of the affected businessmen and women who shared their challenges with GNA explained that the current fees were just too expensive, hence the government should review it as soon as possible.