TUC, other Labour Unions not working in the interest of members – Azubila fires

Trades Union Congress

Azubila Emmanuel, the Executive Secretary for the Coalition Against the Leadership of TUC and Organized Labour has criticised the Trades Union Congress (TUC) and other Labour Unions for what he describes as the neglect of their members in relation to salary negotiations.

The aggrieved group is lacing its boots to hit the streets tomorrow following r the low base pay increments for public sector workers for 2021 and 2022.



Speaking to Prince Minkah on Tonton Sansan on TV XYZ Tuesday morning, Azubila confirmed the group’s readiness to expose the Labour Unions, especially the TUC for its inability to push for a better salary increment.



Agitations are soaring as president Nana Akufo-Addo comes under fire for the low base pay increments for public sector workers for 2021 and 2022 which is 4% increment of the National Daily Minimum Wage to ¢12.53, which is a 6% increment on the 2020 figure of ¢11.82.



“TUC and Organized Labour should show us their position paper so we can see what they sent to the National Tripartite Committee,” Azubila said and argued that the TUC did not negotiate on behalf of Ghanaian workers whereas they take dues from the workers.



Explaining why they are hitting the streets of Accra to protest, Azubila shared with our viewers how the TUC and other Labour Unions have neglected the interest of their members when it comes to salary negotiations with the government.

“Some of the unions got 6% increment, unlike the 4% that was given us. Federation of labour had 6% increment because the government knows their leader [Abraham Koomson] is a no nonsense person but TUC did not do so,” he added.



Agitations



There has been anger among the labour unions after the conclusion of negotiations on the determination of the National Daily Minimum Wage.



Several labour unions, including three teacher unions, expressed dissatisfaction with the announced base pay increment.



The unions; Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT), have been calling for a review amid anger.

Calls for Calm



But the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has urged unions upset with the base pay increments for public sector workers for 2021 and 2022 to exercise restraint.



At a press conference by Organised Labour on July 26, 2021, Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress, Dr. Yaw Baah, said the base pay increase of 4 percent for 2021 and 7 percent for 2022 could have been worse.



“The outcome was not what we had expected, but it could have been worse, given the economic challenges and the stance of the government toward pay rise, particularly in 2021,” Dr. Baah said.



But Dr. Baah said, aside from the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic, TUC feared that further increases might lead to redundancy in the public service.

“We had to avoid redundancy, by all means, because of the negative social and economic effects of the mass redundancies we witnessed in the 1990s, as part of the structural adjustment programme,” he explained.



The TUC, which negotiated with the government as part of organised labour, was able to ensure that, within the next two years, the government shall not declare any public sector worker redundant.



They also agreed that the government shall not freeze employment in the public service, all workers must be vaccinated against Covid-19 during the next two years and that government will pay social security contributions regularly.