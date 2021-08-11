TUC should go back and do the right thing - Volta GNAT

A photograph taken during the meeting the TUC

The Volta Regional branch of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has called on the Trades Union Congress (TUC) to re-negotiate the recent salary increment for public sector workers.

Mr David Kattah, Regional Chairman, said the increments had dishonoured practitioners of the teaching profession; therefore, the association's leadership must goad the Trade Union Congress (TUC) into necessary action.



Mr Kattah made the call at the opening of the Sixth Quadrennial Regional delegates' conference of GNAT in Ho.



"The over 23,000 teachers in GNAT Volta and teachers across the length and breadth of the country are totally dissatisfied with the miserable four and seven per cent salary increments thrown down at us for 2021 and 2022, respectively.



"Irrespective of the rather indefensible reasons and excuses being assigned for arriving at those humiliating percentage increases, we wish to call on the TUC-led Tripartite Committee which has the mandate to negotiate on behalf of public sector workers to go back to the negotiating table and do the right things before things get out of hands.



"The facts on the ground do not support the reasons being adduced for arriving at the percentages for the periods in reference," he said, adding that a "more aggressive" approach by the GNAT had become necessary.

Mr Kattah said challenges including; the lack of textbooks, the centralization of junior rank promotions across the country, and rising frequencies in violence against teachers continued to affect the teaching front.



He said the non-payment of some allowances and grants while adding that challenges with aptitude tests were affecting the morale of teachers.



This year marks the 90th anniversary of the teacher association, and the conference was on the theme "GNAT at 90: Surviving as a Reliable and Vibrant Teacher Union in the 21st Century; Addressing Challenges Facing the Ghanaian Teacher,"



The Regional Chairman reported that despite challenges, the association had realized the construction of permanent offices in more districts across the Region, in addition to a significant face-lifting of its regional hostel and accommodation complex in Ho.



He said the association also facilitated both legal and medical support to its members and would continue to "lobby, support, and ensure" that members derived the full benefits of the association.

Professor Benjamin Honyenuga, Vice-Chancellor of the Ho Technical University, who was the special guest of honour, said a "deeper understanding" of the role of teachers in society would help cue in the appropriate interventions towards their holistic development, adding that teachers remained a core group of essential workers.



Mr Michael Taylor, who is in charge of administration at the GNAT national secretariat, said the leadership of the association had taken a strong stand against the latest salary increment and granted a September ultimatum to the government.



He said interventions including; motivation for teachers serving deprived areas had been advanced and called on the Ghana Education Service to offer the needed support for the initiative.



An election was held to select regional executives for the association to serve a four-year term, and Mr Kattah was retained as Chairman after securing more than 70 per cent of votes cast.