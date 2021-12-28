TUC urges Parliamentarians to work together in 2022

Head offices of the TUC in Accra

Source: GNA

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has urged leadership of both sides of Parliament to work together in the interest and progress of the country.

"We urge Members of Parliament to reflect on that unfortunate and unparliamentary incident and resolve to work together in the new year in the interest of Ghana and not in the parochial interest of their parties," the TUC said.



In an End of Year Message signed and issued by its Secretary-General, Dr Yaw Baah, the TUC, said "one of the strangest things we witnessed in 2021 was the fisticuffs in Parliament over the 2022 Budget and Economic Policy."



It, therefore, called on the leadership of Parliament to work collectively in the interest and greater good of the country.



Some members of Parliament were engaged in fisticuffs in the Chamber of the House during the voting on the controversial E-Levy Bill on December 20.



The statement also congratulated all working people of the country for their contribution towards the development of the country.

"Like 2020, this year has been quite challenging due, mainly, to the Covid-19 pandemic. Joblessness and high cost of living have pushed many families below the poverty line," the statement said.



It said, currently, the new variant of Coronavirus (Omicron) was creating fear and panic across the globe, making the future "very uncertain."



The TUC, therefore, urged "all workers, their families and the good people of Ghana to exercise the greatest caution, especially in the Christmas and New Year season."



"Keep observing all the relevant protocols to protect yourself and others from infection," it added, and further urged workers to ensure that they were vaccinated against COVID-19.



It said: "We believe that Ghana has enough vaccines for everyone who wants to be vaccinated. Let us work together to defeat this deadly virus."