TUTAG ignores NLC order, set to begin strike on Monday

Members of TUTAG have been directed not to teach, invigilate or even mark exams papers

• TUTAG has announced it will proceed on a strike action from Monday, June 14, 2021 despite NLC's directive to suspend the action

• The National Labour Commission has asked leaders of TUTAG to appear before it on Wednesday, June 16



• President of the Association, Michael Brigandi, says the outcome of the meeting will determine whether the strike will continue or not



President of the Technical University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (TUTAG), Michael Brigandi, has disclosed that the association will begin its strike action on Monday, June 14, 2021 as planned.



This announcement comes even after the National Labour Commission (NLC) asked the association to suspend the strike action and appear before it on Wednesday, June 16.



TUTAG first announced the partial strike of Friday, June 11 asking its members not to teach, invigilate, mark examination papers, submit results and attend meetings of the Technical Universities.

Members were however encouraged to supervise the project work, research and community service of students.



Following the initial announcement, the NLC instructed the association to hold on but Michael Brigandi in an interview on JoyNews on Sunday, June, 13, said the strike will take place as planned.



He said government has failed to meet their demands.



“Having been converted to Technical Universities, we followed up for government to just give us the existing university conditions of service while we go through renegotiation, but government has failed to address this,” he said.



He said calling off the strike or continuing it will be determined by the outcome of the association’s meeting with NLC on Wednesday.

“If we meet the Labour Commission and there are documents suggesting that our research arrears which have been pending for far too long, will be paid and other conditions of service will be provided in the shortest possible time, based on that, Congress will decide as to whether the strike will continue or it will be suspended.



“In fact, calling on a strike or calling off a strike is not as easy as switching on an electricity bulb. It’s a whole process,” he added.



The TUTAG President stressed that claims that Covid-19 has grossly impacted the economy is no justification for denying them their economic rights.