TVET is not for the unintelligent and weak - CTVET

File Photo

Source: GNA

Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) is not for the unintelligent and weak, an official of the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), has said.

Madam Bridget Vondee, an Officer of the Corporate Affairs Department of the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education Training (CTVET) said there were some subjects that were required for one to undertake in TVET such as Mathematics, Science and English, hence, intelligence was critical.



Madam Vondee made the remarks on the side-lines of the orientation of 80 beneficiaries of the TVET Scholarship under the Innovation in Non-Traditional Vocational Education and Skills Training (INVEST) in Her Scholarship Programme.



The Programme is a collaboration between the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry (GhCCI), CTVET and the World University Service of Canada (WUSC) under the INVEST Project.



It provides full and partial scholarships, mentorship, entrepreneurship training and linkages to job opportunities for young females interested in TVET and male-dominated occupations, to enhance their employability and economic opportunities.



The beneficiaries, young women between the ages of 15 to 35 will be trained for a minimum of six months in sectors including construction, renewable energy, electronics, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing.



Madam Vondee emphasised the need for the nation to have skilled workers like the developed countries to grow its economy for progress.

‘‘We also want our youth to have something to do with their hands to reduce poverty and unemployment rate,’’ she added.



She called on the citizenry to embrace TVET, change their mindsets and support young people who were interested in the sector.



‘‘We want TVET to be a household activity in the nation considering how developed countries have excelled through TVET, “ she added.



Madam Vondee reiterated the support of the Commission for young girls to climb higher in their pursuit of TVET.



Ms Elizabeth Antwi, the 26-year-old winner of the Women in TVET 2022 Business Pitch Competition, recounting her experiences in the pursuit of skills in welding and fabrication, advised young women to be determined and push for success.



She said despite the numerous, challenges including her pregnancy as a teenager, poverty, intimidation and mockery from her male counterparts, she sailed through due to her passion for the job.

Ms Antwi said her determination and hard work paid off as she had become confident and comfortable in life after acquiring the skills, and would set up her business in her home town as a motivation to the young women.



She commended her sponsors and family for their support and encouragement in her endeavour to become a trained welder and fabricator.



Ms Antwi urged young women to be courageous and fight for their future in the TVET fields.



WUSC is a Canadian non-profit organisation with the aim to create a better world for all young people.



It also focuses on youth-centred solutions in education, economic opportunities, and empowerment to overcome inequality and exclusion in over 25 countries.