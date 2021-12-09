TWI NEWS Court rescinds bench warrant for arrest of Jomoro MP

Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey

A Sekondi High Court, presided over by Her Ladyship Justice Sadina Segbemava, has rescinded the bench warrant for the arrest of the Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey.

This was after legislator made an appearance in court today Thursday December 9 to response to a case challenging her legitimacy as lawmaker.



The case has therefore been adjourned to February 16, 2022.



Her counsel, Gordon Edudzi Tameklo told the media after proceedings that “We moved the court prayerfully to rescind the warrant of arrest.

“The court graciously acceded to our prayer and the warrant stands rescinded…. In the wisdom of the court, there was no basis to have the warrant still subsisting, and we are grateful to the court.”



TWI NEWS