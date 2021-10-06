TaMA Chief Executive confirmed

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Local Government Minister, Dan Botwe

Source: GNA

Sule Salifu, the President’s nominee for the position of Chief Executive for the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly (TaMA) in the Northern region has been confirmed.

Out of 59 Assembly Members who were present and voted, 40 endorsed his nomination.



Accepting his new position, Salifu expressed gratitude to the President and the Assembly Members for the confidence reposed in him to serve as the TaMA Chief Executive.

He pledged to operate an open door administration and to work with all sectors in the Metropolis to enhance development.



Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister urged the Assembly Members to cooperate with the Chief Executive to bring development envisaged by the assembly to fruition.