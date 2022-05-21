0
Taadi fake pregnancy case: Court orders lawyer of accused to file her witness statement

1.21481253 The case has been adjourned to Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Sat, 21 May 2022 Source: GNA

The Takoradi Circuit Court 'A' has ordered the lawyer for Josephine Panyin Mensah, a 28-year-old woman at the centre of the controversial pregnancy and kidnapping claims in Takoradi, to file the statements of all her witnesses.

The filing of the witness' statements and other relevant documents should be done by June 7, 2022, when the accused reappears before Mr Michael Ampadu, the presiding judge.

The witness statement would aid in the commencement of the Case Management Conference (CMC) to allow the accused to open her defence.

Already, the court overruled a submission of no case by the lawyer of the accused, Mr Fiifi Buckman and ordered the accused to open her defence.

The court, however, thought otherwise and indicated that the prosecution had been able to establish that the accused was not kidnapped nor was she pregnant.

Meanwhile, eight prosecution witnesses have testified in the case.

The court indicated that the prosecution had been able to furnish the court with all the requisite documents to support the charges of publication of false news and deceit of public officer, against the accused.

The court, therefore, indicated that it was incumbent on the accused person to prove her pregnancy and kidnap by opening her defence.

The case has been adjourned to Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

