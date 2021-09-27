Taadi kidnap case: Apologize to Regional Minister if you insulted him – Ghanaians advised

Western Regional Minister Kwabena Otchere Darko Mensah

Editor of the Ghanaian Publisher Newspaper, Yaw Obeng Manu says this is the time for Ghanaians who verbally assaulted Western Regional Minister over the Takoradi kidnapping case to show remorse.

His call follows the corroboration by the police and the reports that the woman in question has confessed to not being pregnant.



Yaw was of the view that as the head of the Western Regional Security Council (REGSEC), the Western Regional Minister Kwabena Otchere Darko Mensah, did no wrong relaying the information as early as he did.



He explained on the Happy Morning Show with Samuel Eshun: “It was a national issue and the minister could not have kept quiet because it was “too early”. Too early for what? The lady was missing on Thursday and all over the country people were saying, “eei another Takoradi case?”. We all saw the embarrassment the state security went through during the kidnap of the four Takoradi girls with even Maame Tiwa stating that they knew where the girls are and in the end what happened? So once, bitten twice shy”.



He adds that the Ghana Police Service have been swift in this case to avoid the ridicule they received during the case of the four kidnapped Takoradi girls.

Yaw Manu was of the view that if every leader was to “explain issues based on reports just like the regional minister did, it will be very helpful to the nation”.



He thus encouraged all those who insulted the minister to render an apology.” For all those who verbally assaulted the Minister, I believe this is the time to render an apology to the Minister. For me, I see nothing wrong with what the minister did”, he added.



Days after 29-year-old Josephine Mensah was found, Western Regional Minister Kwabena Otchere Darko Mensah disputed the claim that Josephine was pregnant; stirring controversy.



This led some neighbours of Josephine to invoke curses on the Western Regional Minister. Other Ghanaians also rained insults on the minister for being insensitive to the missing but found woman’s plight.



Not too long after, the police corroborated the claim of the Minister; stating that the missing but found woman was not pregnant.

On Friday, 24th September, 2021, she was reported to have confessed before her husband and the police that she was never pregnant.



Josephine Panyin Mensah was arraigned before a Takoradi Harbour Circuit Court A today where she has pleaded not guilty.



She has therefore been granted a GH₵50,000 bail with two sureties.