Taadi kidnapping: Govt supported Bempah to malign Mahama, others - NDC

Owusu Bempah has alleged that the NDC is behind the fake pregnancy and kidnapping issue

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described as baseless, claims by Ernest Owusu Bempah, that the party and its 2020 presidential candidate Mr. John Dramani Mahama are behind the fake kidnapping and pregnancy saga which happened in Takoradi.

The NDC in a statement said the Public Relations Officer of Ghana Gas with support from the government spewed wicked, malicious, and contemptuous accusations against the NDC and its presidential candidate.



The party further denied the involvement of its party chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo in the matter.



Signed by Kakra Essamuah, the statement said the NDC is a noble party and would not engage in such an act.

He wondered why the government-appointed would find time to vilify people “just to make this hopeless administration” look good in the eyes of Ghanaians.



Find the full NDC statement below:



