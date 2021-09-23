24
Taadi missing woman: Neighbours insist victim was pregnant

Thu, 23 Sep 2021 Source: 3news.com

Neighbours of a 28-year-old lady allegedly kidnapped in Takoradi, Josephine Panyin Mensah, insist she was pregnant at the time she reportedly went missing.

Even though they cannot medically prove their claims, they insist that everything showed that Josephine Panyin Mensah was heavily pregnant.

This comes on the back of pronouncements by the Western Regional Minister, Kobby Okyere Darko Mensah, that an intelligence report he has received suggests that Josephine was not pregnant.

