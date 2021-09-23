Taadi missing woman: Neighbours insist victim was pregnant

Thu, 23 Sep 2021 Source: 3news.com
Neighbours of a 28-year-old lady allegedly kidnapped in Takoradi, Josephine Panyin Mensah, insist she was pregnant at the time she reportedly went missing.
Even though they cannot medically prove their claims, they insist that everything showed that Josephine Panyin Mensah was heavily pregnant.
This comes on the back of pronouncements by the Western Regional Minister, Kobby Okyere Darko Mensah, that an intelligence report he has received suggests that Josephine was not pregnant.
Source: 3news.com
Related Articles:
- Taadi 'pregnant' woman still in Police custody over bail bond issues - Lawyer
- Taadi ‘pregnant’ woman’s lawyer mulls return to court over the bail conditions
- Taadi fake kidnapped lady’s ‘confession’ will be subjected to trial – Lawyer Buckman
- Taadi 'pregnant' woman granted GH¢50,000, slapped with two charges
- Taadi 'fake' pregnancy: Victim needs psychotherapy; not prosecution - Prof. Joseph Osafo
- Read all related articles