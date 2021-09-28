Taadi 'pregnant' woman granted GH¢50,000, slapped with two charges

Tue, 28 Sep 2021 Source: rainbowradioonline.com
The now infamous Takoradi kidnapped, pregnant woman, Josephine Panyin Mensah, has been granted a GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties.
The 28-year-old made her first appearance in court on Monday, September 27, 2021.
She was arraigned before a Takoradi Harbour Circuit Court A on Monday, September 27.
She is facing charges of deceiving a public officer and publication of false news with the intent to create fear and panic
She pleaded not guilty to both charges.
