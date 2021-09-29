Taadi ‘pregnant’ woman’s lawyer mulls return to court over the bail conditions

Josephine Panyin Mensah

The lead counsel for the now 27-year-old lady suspected to have faked her kidnapping and pregnancy in Takoradi, Phillip Fiifi Buckman, says they will explore the option of pleading for a change in her bail conditions if the family is not able to meet it.

“The family has still not been able to meet the bail condition,” he said in an interview on Connect FM on Tuesday, September 28.



“But we are all praying that they will be able to do the needful. If not, then we will go back to court and plead for a change in the bail condition,” he said.



It’s been more 24 hours since the Takoradi Harbour Circuit Court A granted Josephine Panyin Mensah bail to the tune of GH¢50,000 with two sureties.

But the family has not been able to meet the bail condition, therefore, leaving her still in police custody.



Josephine Panyin Mensah pleaded not guilty to two charges of deceiving a public officer and causing fear and panic.