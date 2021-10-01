Taadi 'pregnant' woman still in Police custody over bail bond issues - Lawyer

Josephine Panyin Mensah wearing her fake baby bump

Lawyer for the infamous Takoradi kidnapped pregnant woman, Philip Fiifi Buckman, has said his client is still in Police custody because the landed property presented by the family is not registered with the appropriate authorities.

The bail bond requested ₵50,000 with two sureties, one to be justified, but days after the Takoradi Circuit Court granted the bail condition, the woman is still in the custody of the Police.



Josephine Panyin Mensah is standing trial for allegedly faking pregnancy and kidnapping for which she has pleaded not guilty.



Mr. Buckman told journalists that though some property was presented by the families, they did not meet the bail conditions and encouraged most property owners to endeavor to register their property against future exigencies.

Josephine Panyin Mensah went missing on September 16, 2021, allegedly carrying a full-blown pregnancy but was found some days later without the pregnancy.



The Police subsequently notified the public that interrogation of the lady and medical report had revealed that the woman was not actually pregnant or had delivered in the period under review.