Taadi ‘pregnant’ woman still in police custody after family fails to post bail

Josephine Panyin Mensah, the suspect

Josephine Panyin Mensah, the key suspect in the hoax kidnapping story in Takoradi is still in police custody after failing to meet bail conditions.

The 28-year-old was granted bail on Monday, September 28, 2021, with conditions of GH¢50,000 and two sureties by the Takoradi Harbour Circuit Court A.



She was, according to a Citi News report unable to satisfy the conditions of the bail which has resulted in her being kept in police custody.



Her lawyer, Philip Fiifi Buckman is however confident that the family will be able to meet the conditions by today Tuesday, September 28, 2021.



“I attended to some other cases but from my checks from the police station, the family couldn’t meet the justification today [Monday, September 27, 2021] and I believe tomorrow [September 28, 2021] God willing we should be able to meet the conditions and take her home.”

During sitting on Monday, Josephine Mensah was charged with publication of false news and deceiving public officials.



Josephine Mensah who allegedly confessed to faking the kidnapping and pregnancy pleaded not guilty to the charges.



Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned till October 14, 2021.