Taadi woman bought belly bump at GH¢30 from market – Prosecutor

Josephine Panyin Mensah The 28-year-old woman is been held for falsely claiming she was kidnapped

Josephine Panyin Mensah, the woman at the center of the controversy over her pregnancy and alleged kidnapping, bought the belly bump at GH¢30 from the Takoradi Market Circle, the prosecutor disclosed in court on Monday, September 27.

Emmanuel Basintale told the Takoradi Harbour Circuit Court A on Monday that Josephine Panyin Mensah bought the belly bump to give the impression that she was pregnant.



He emphasised that Josephine was not under any form of duress on Friday, September 24 when she made all the confessions, in the presence of her mother, some medical officers as well as police men.



She had also confessed to not being pregnant at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital.



The 27-year-old was granted bail at GH¢50,000 with two sureties and asked by His Honour Michael Cudjoe Ampadu to reappear on Thursday, October 14.

She was answering charges of deceiving a public officer contrary to Section 251(b) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29) and publication of false news with intent to cause fear and alarm to the public contrary to Section 208 (1) of the Criminal Offences Act 2960 (Act 29).



Philip Fiifi Buckman, who is leading a five-lawyer counsel offering their services pro bono, pleaded not guilty and secured the bail.



Mr Basintale told the court that Josephine’s last visit to the Takoradi Hospital was on Friday, May 21, during which she had been diagnosed with Pelvic Inflammatory Disease after a scan.