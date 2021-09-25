Taadi woman is an NDC member; she behaved just like NDC – Atubiga

Sat, 25 Sep 2021 Source: 3news.com
Former member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Stephen Atubiga says the fake pregnant woman at the centre of the controversy that has rocked the nation over the past couple of days “is an NDC member”.
He linked his claim to NDC’s petition at the Supreme Court without pink sheets, and the ‘non-existent’ election figures.
“If her NDC party can fake victory to court without pink sheets, and could not even tell the justices of their victory figures when asked, why can’t she also fake pregnancy?” he wrote on Facebook on Friday.
