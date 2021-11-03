Tablets loaded with course materials for SHS students on course – Dr. Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President of Ghana Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said that plans are far advanced to provide tablets for Senior High School (SHS) students across the country.

According to him, this move is part of the government’s agenda to digitize every aspect of the economy.



He said the government is in discussion with publishers of the textbooks to preload all the tablets with all the required textbooks.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia made this known when he spoke at the Ashesi University in the Eastern Region on Ghana’s digitization drive under the theme “Transforming an economy through digitalization: The Ghana story”.



He said, “Our next goal is to provide tablets to the high school students and we have started working with the publishers of the textbooks to preload all the tablets with all the required textbooks”.

The Vice President touted the Government of Ghana’s effort at providing teachers with laptops to help them in the preparation for their lessons.



“We have also provided 350,000 teachers with laptops under the one teacher one laptop policy. For teachers, the writing of lesson notes into notebooks, apart from being stressful, is a time-consuming activity.



"With the curriculum materials already installed onto the laptops, the suggested lesson notes can be downloaded onto the laptops to end the burdensome task of writing lesson notes.”



On the provision of access to the internet on various campuses across the country, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said “To make sure our education sector is not left out of the digital revolution, we are providing free Wifi to our senior high schools, 46 Colleges of Education, district education offices, and 13 public universities”.