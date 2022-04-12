Tackle economic hardship to avoid higher crime rates – Security Analyst to Government

Security Analyst says crime will increase if economic hardship is not tackled

A Security Analyst, Muftawu Mumuni has stated that the current economic hardship in Ghana if not tackled will increase the crime rate in the country.

The Bureau of Public Safety has disclosed in its recent report that violent crimes in the country have gone up by 40.8%.



According to the report, deaths in the report also went up by 53.7% compared to 2020 with Accra and the Ashanti region topping the chart on the level of crime in the country.



But, speaking to Lily Mohammed on Starr Today Monday, the Security Analyst stated that the findings in the 2021 edition of the annual ‘Ghana Public Safety and Crime Report’ are not surprising.



“It is not entirely surprising, in terms of incident or increase in the rate of crime in the country. When you look at the various factors that contribute to that it should not give us any surprises. Crime is a product of many factors, it’s an economic challenge. It’s a product of dysfunctional social structures or family structures.

“The hard economic reality we are facing today increases the tendencies for high core crimes and opportunistic crimes. So there is dark in the system and it’s because there is fatigue and frustration and once jobless, unemployed people are more likely to take that path.



The Security Analyst also indicated that crime can also be seasonal depending on the occasion but can be checked with vigorous security measures.



“There is a lot of pressure on people to make more money, and here we are in very hard economic times and high economic times bring about the higher economic crime rate.



“Looking at the issues of unresponsive or inadequate youth interventions those collective impact on the rate of crime,” Mr. Mumuni added.