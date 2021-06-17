Tackling political polarisation crucial to achieving peace - NPC

Reverend Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi

Source: GNA

Tackling political polarisation is crucial to ensuring and sustaining national peace, Reverend Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, the Chairman of the National Peace Council (NPC), has said.

He said it was also crucial to establish early warning and response mechanisms at the national and sub-national levels for peace.



Dr Adu-Gyamfi was speaking at the opening of a three-day workshop for regional secretaries of the NPC, on Transformational Leadership and Team Building in Accra to build stronger internal accountability mechanisms.



It was organised by the NPC, with support from the United Nations Development Project.



Dr Adu-Gyamfi said public education on the mandate of the NPC was necessary to appreciate its role in sustaining unity and called for the setting up a Peace Fund to help strengthen national cohesion and stability.

He said the country could only progress when it was able to identify and resolve all threats to ensure unity.



Mrs Florence Hutchful, the Managing Partner, 2MB Consulting Services Limited, facilitators of the workshop, said the idea was to equip participants with skills to work as a team and bond better as team members.



"The workshop is also to help them identify and resolve challenges that could impede their work and improve their leadership skills," she said.