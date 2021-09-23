Tadi Kidnapping Saga: Police statement divides social media users

The victim turned suspect Josephine Mensah

•Josephine Mensah was allegedly kidnapped on September 16, 2021

•She was found in Axim by a carpenter



•Investigations by the police reveal that the kidnapping story is untrue



A statement issued by the Ghana Police Service over the missing Takoradi woman has generated varied reactions from some Ghanaians on social media.



The Police in its statement released today, September 23, 2021, reaffirmed the earlier revelation by the Western Regional Minister that kidnapping of the supposedly pregnant Josephine Panyin Mensah was staged.



According to the police, Josephine Mensah who was hitherto a victim is now a suspect with four others being arrested as accomplices.

“Following her reappearance and on the basis of our preliminary investigations so far, the police wishes to state the following:



“The police is heavily relying on medical experts who have examined her. Their findings are that Josephine Panyin Mensah was never pregnant within the period under review following thorough medical examination by medical doctors at the Axim Government hospital,” the police statement said.



The police further stated that records at the European Hospital in Takoradi where they said she used to seek medical attention, had no record of proof of her pregnancy.



“Investigations also suggest the suspect may have conspired with other persons over her possible planned disappearance.”



“Three people have so far been arrested for further questioning on possible conspiracy charges,” the statement added.

On social media, Some Ghanaians are divided on the issue. Whiles some have bought into the statement by police, others also say previous experience has taught them not to take hook, line and sinker, any statement by the police.



There is also praise for the Western Regional Minister who can now claim some vindication after he was earlier bashed for suggesting that the kidnapping incident could have been staged.











































