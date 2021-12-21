Tafo MP alleges he witnessed NDC MP cut Sports Minister's face with razor blade

Parliament reconvene to consider E-levy after fisticuffs

2022 budget tagged as controversial, chaotic, and confrontational



Member of Parliament for the Old Tafo Constituency, Vincent Ekow Assafuah has alleged that an NDC MP used a razor blade to cut the face of the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, when chaos broke out in parliament on Monday, December, 20 2021.



According to Vincent Ekow Assafuah, he saw it happen and was one of the people who rushed the Sports Minster to the Parliament hospital for treatment.



He added that he suspects Teddy Safori Addi (Ayensuano MP) and one Mr Amo to have caused harm to the Sports Minister.

“An NDC MP used razor blade to harm the face of Hon. Mustapha Ussif (MP for Yagaba/Kubori and Sports Minister). I was with him and we took him to the Parliamentary hospital. I suspect two MPs, Hon. Teddy Safori Addi (Ayensuano MP) and one Hon. Amo. This is sad. If the children of this man wail, it goes on the Speaker,”mynews.gh quoted the MP from an interview he granter Kumasi-based Pure FM.



The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif received a heavy punch when chaos broke on the floor of parliament on Monday, December 20, 2021.



The Members of Parliament were engaged in some fisticuffs in the chamber of the House during the voting on the controversial E-levy bill.



The disorder which was by then gathering momentum went haywire after the first deputy chair, Joseph Osei-Owusu [Joe Wise] vacated the chair for Second Deputy Speaker to take over.



The move by Joe Wise, which many believe was an attempt to vote for the passage of the E-levy bill, was countered by the minority.

The house was, however, adjourned to Tuesday, December 21, 2021.



The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has however stated that the deputy speaker wasn’t going to vote but rather going to take his medications.



