Taifa Polyclinic, 5 Public Basic Schools in Ga East to benefit from 16 seater sanitary facilities

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ga East Municipal Assembly(GEMA) , Elizabeth Kaakie Mann has handed over site for the construction of a 16 seater toilet facility at Taifa Polyclinic as well as 5 basic schools.

The project, under the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area Sanitation and Water Project (GAMA-SWP), is to improve sanitary conditions in public institutions such as hospitals, schools, among others.



The project targets public health and educational institutions in the Municipality.



The beneficiaries are the Taifa Polyclinic, Kwabenya Atomic M/A Basic School, Papao Presby Community Basic School, Akporman Model Basic School and Islamic Council for Development and Humanitarian Services (ICODEC) Basic School.



The project, executed by Trends Ghana, is expected to be completed within nine calendar months.



At a brief handing over ceremony at the Taifa Polyclinic, Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, expressed delight for the implementation of the project in the Municipality and thanked GAMA-SWP for considering Ga East as part of the selected beneficiary Assemblies within its jurisdiction.

She charged the contractor to produce a quality work that will last long and work within the stipulated project timeline.



Hon. Kaakie Mann, who was accompanied by the Municipal Planning Officer (MPO), Mr. Daniel Baah Tenkorang, and Municipal Environmental Health Officer (MEHO), Charles Ampomah Asabre, asked the Management of the beneficiary institutions to own the project and monitor its progress to ensure that quality job is delivered.



Among the officials who witnessed the handing over ceremony were the Administrator of the Taifa Polyclinic, Ms. Sandra Adjetey, Administrative Manager of the Municipal Health Directorate, Ms. Mariatu Yakubu, Personnel Officer of the Municipal Education Directorate, Mrs. Rebecca Obuobisa-Darko, as well as the Assembly Member for Taifa South, Hon. Nana Safo Gyasi, and his Unit Committee Chairman, Hon. Eric Akwasi Frimpong Akamanin.



