Taifa St. Dominic R/C 1 Basic School introduces pupils to electoral processes

File photo of a ballot box

The election committee of Taifa St. Dominic R/C 1 Basic school, has for the second time introduced learners to the Voting System in the country.

The school located in the Abokobi Municipality in the Greater Accra Region, since its establishment, has been using the folding of papers and other forms to elect its school Prefects.



The electorates (learners) went through the necessary voting procedure to elect their Prefects.



The Chairman of the elections committee of Taifa St. Dominic R/C 1 Basic, Mr. David Otchere told the media that the idea was to prepare learners for the voting system in the country in the future.



He said that he doesn't like the rate at which electorates spoil ballot papers during national elections.



He thinks this is because they do not get any eye-opening of the electoral process. It is his wish to see an election of no spoilt ballot.

He also added that this move would help the learners to exercise their franchise with ease.



He took the opportunity to educate the pupils on the importance of the election.



Some of the pupils who spoke to the media expressed their happiness over the system.



They said that the system would help them to be responsible voters when they reach the age of 18 in the country.