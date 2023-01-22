Take a break – How Okoe-Boye ‘begged’ Randy Abbey to cut Ablakwa’s latest revelations against Rev. Kusi Boateng

Bernard Okoe-Boye, CEO of NHIA on Good Morning Ghana (Photo credit: Metro TV)

Bernard Okoe-Boye, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) had to appeal to Dr Randy Abbey, the host of Good Morning Ghana to go on an unexpected commercial break on the Friday, January 20, 2022 edition of the show to stop Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament of North Tongu from making further allegations against Reverend Kusi Boateng, a member of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral.

After laying the premise for his revelations where he dismissed the defence for Reverend Kusi Boateng put up by Paul Adom-Otchere on his show, Okudzeto Ablakwa said “I’m coming to make the new revelation and its exclusive to Good Morning Ghana.”



Okoe Boye quickly stepped in “you should take a break Mantse (chief in Ga), take a break”.



The host, however, did not heed to Okoe-Boye’s jovial request as he allowed the North Tongu MP to proceed with his latest set of claims against the founder and leader of the Power Chapel Worldwide.



He revealed that Reverend Kusi Boateng was actively operating with two identities with two distinct Tax Identification Numbers and two different biological mothers.



“On the 13th of August, 2013 when he filled his Taxpayer Registration Form at the GRA under the name Victor Kusi Boateng with a date of birth of September 7, 1971; he declared that his mother’s maiden last name is Ataah, and her first name is Agnes.

“He was subsequently given a Taxpayer Identification Number for his Victor Kusi Boateng name as P0002502682.



“Curiously, on the 24th of March, 2016 he returned to the GRA, this time with the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and a date of birth of December 30, 1969. He strangely declared a different biological mother with a maiden last name of Gyamfua and a first name of Yaa.



"This is how he secured another TIN — P000627241X.



“Interestingly, he declared on the forms that he is not a registered taxpayer even though he was and already had a TIN.



“Therefore, from unimpeachable official records, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng miraculously has two biological mothers — Yaa Gyamfua and Agnes Ataah”.

When asked to comment on the whole saga, Okoe-Boye said that is important that issue has been referred to the Commission of Human Right and Administrative Justice.



“When I heard of the 2.6million I was like how can one person give money to the whole Cathedral project. I thought it wasn’t merited but from the letters we’ve seen, the cathedral wrote to him, Maybe the caption of the transaction is the issue. The question is whether it should come under contractor mobilization.



“I have a principle, all men should be allowed the opportunity to tell their sides of a story. I see a lot of effort into the revelations coming from my senior. I’m happy that all this are going to CHRAJ and I believe that the gentleman in question will have the opportunity to present his side of the story. I usually like to a lot of extensive commentary from document from entities like CHRAJ,” he said.