Take action to end galamsey permanently – Church leaders urge Akufo-Addo

Leaders of the religious groups have urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to take decisive measures to put a permanent end to illegal mining in the country.

The religious leaders took their concern to the President at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday and demanded an explanation as to why the menace was still persisting despite the government’s assurances to address it.



The religious leaders included the Ghana Charismatic and Pentecostal Council, the Catholic Bishops Conference, and the National Muslim Council.



The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana and Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev J.O.Y Mante, who led the delegation, said the leaders were concerned that people were still engaged in illegal mining despite the government’s efforts to fight the menace.



He stressed the need for the government to increase its efforts to arrest and prosecute more people engaged in the act and responses from the government.



He said the religious leaders were ready to support the government in whatever way possible to fight against galamsey

President Akufo-Addo, on his part, said he was happy that public discourse on illegal mining had increased over the past years.



He said the nation was quiet at the time the problem of illegal mining was getting out of hand and added that he was pleased there was a high public interest in the matter.



The President said the media, traditional rulers, and political and religious leaders had all taken an interest in the matter and indicated that the increased public interest was good in the fight against illegal mining.



”In an open society like ours, that’s always the first step towards any fundamental change,” he said and welcomed the decision of the religious bodies to collaborate with the government to address the problem of illegal mining.



After the initial opening remarks, the meeting was held behind closed doors.