Take advantage of 2022 Study in India Expo – Ghanaian students urged

Roland Affail Monney, President of the Ghana Journalists Association

Source: GNA

Ghanaian students with intentions to acquire higher education have been urged to take advantage of opportunities provided by the Indian Government through its “Study in India Expo.”

The 2022 Study in India Expo, slated for June 13-14, will open doors of possibilities for African students, particularly Ghanaians, to connect with many premier universities and colleges from India and interact with heads and faculties of admissions and learn more about higher education opportunities in India.



It will also provide relevant information to students on higher education options in India, admission criteria and procedures and scholarships.



Speaking at the launch of the Expo in Accra, Mr Sanjeev Bolia, Founder and Managing Director of AFAIRS Exhibitions and Media Pvt.Ltd, said Indian universities offered very competitive prices compared to other countries and were equipped with facilities, infrastructure and quality faculty.



“We are happy to provide a common platform through Study in India Expo to the global students and parents in Asia and the Middle East to meet and interact with prestigious Indian institutions, under one roof,” he emphasized.



Mr Bolia urged Ghanaian students to take advantage of the opportunity offered by the expo, to acquire skills that Indian universities provided.

The event is a flagship project under the Ministry of Education, Government of India as a Lead Partner and supported by the High Commission of India Accra, India Africa Trade Council and Periyar African Foundation.



India ranks among the top five destinations for African students traveling abroad for higher education.



Currently, some 25,000 African students are studying in 500 public and private universities across India, said the Association for African Students in India.



Mr Shri Sandeep Goel, Head of Study in India, indicated that the country had been a “land of knowledge” to share with the rest of the world.



He said: “Consequently, EdCIL (India) Limited continues to propagate the sharing of knowledge through the Study in India Programmes.

“The Study in India Expo: West Africa, aims at highlighting the thriving Indian higher education system and how it can benefit the African students wishing to study in India.”



Dr Kwadwo Boateng, President of Alumni Association of Ghanaians trained in India, said as a product of the Indian educational system, he had been equipped with knowledge relevant to today’s world.



He, therefore, advised Ghanaian students to participate and take a keen interest in the opportunities that the expo would expose them to, to better themselves.



Mr Roland Affail Monney, President of the Ghana Journalists Association, while applauding the initiative, urged journalists to take advantage of the expo to broaden their knowledge and contribute to national development.