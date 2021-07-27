Take advantage of Obaatampa programme - Mpraeso MP urges youth

The Member of Parliament for Mpraeso Constituency, Davis Ansah Opoku

Source: Frank Mensah-Tsey, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Mpraeso Constituency, Davis Ansah Opoku, has called on National Service personnel in the Kwahu South Municipality to grab opportunities under the Ghana COVID-19 Alleviation and Revitalization of Enterprise Support (Ghana CARES) program to establish businesses to employ others.

Speaking at the launch of the National Service Week celebration in the Mpraeso Constituency, Mr. Ansah advised the youth to see themselves as job creators and not job seekers.



He noted that the Ghana CARES (Obaatampa) program aims at supporting commercial farming and attracting educated youth into agriculture.



He said, “other areas of the program will be building Ghana’s light manufacturing sector, developing machine tools and a digital economy, areas you already have the skills and knowledge in.”

The young legislator urged the youth to form partnerships and register enterprises around the program's focus areas.



“The government intends to invest GHS100 billion into the program and other initiatives through Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) and Private-Public Partnerships.”



President Nana Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, July 20, during his Eid message, announced that in the mid-year budget review, Government would unveil plans for the creation of one million more jobs under the Ghana CARES ‘Obaatampa’ project for the next three years.