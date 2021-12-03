Take advantage of Planting for Food and Jobs, Best farmer urges school dropouts

Martin Agyei

Mr Martin Agyei, the Techiman North District Best Farmer has encouraged school dropouts to take advantage of government's flagship Planting for Food and Jobs (PfFJs) programme, and engage in commercial farm work to better their lives.

He said the PfFJs and other government interventions had made farming attractive and lucrative as well.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the side-lines of the Techiman North District celebration of the 37th farmers day held at Bonya, Mr Agyei commended the government for the PfFJs programme saying it had motivated farmers to engage in commercial farm work.



"I did not have the opportunity to go to school but life is better now because of farming" Mr Agyei who has 165 acres of farms, including eight acres of mango and 65 acres of cashew.



He said the award had motivated him a lot, and assured that bhe will expand his farm and climb higher for the regional awards next year.

For his prize, Mr Agyei received a motor king machine, two spraying machines, several cutlasses, wax print, wellington boots and bars of key soap.



Daasebre Ameyaw Kwateng Amaniampong II, the Chief of Bonya, also lauded government’s PfFJs programme saying, the implementation of the programme had enabled farmers to expand their farming activities.



He, however, called on the government to construct irrigation and storage facilities to motivate farmers to expand their farming activities and address post harvest losses as well.



Mr Paul Tolon, the Techiman North District Director of Agriculture congratulated the 11 farmers who were honoured, and advised the unemployed youth in the area to engage in farm work to enhance their living conditions.