Take advantage of sanitation projects — MCE urges residents of Kwadaso

Source: GNA

Mr Richmond Agyenim Boateng, Kwadaso Municipal Chief Executive, has called on landlords to take advantage of the ‘One House One Toilet Project’ which is being implemented in the area to own toilet facilities in their homes.

He said the project, which was being implemented under the auspices of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, was to promote proper sanitation and environmental hygiene in communities in the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at Kwadaso during the launch of environmental sanitation campaign, he said the assembly would institute legal action against house owners who refused to provide toilet facilities in their houses.



The campaign dubbed: “Di woho ni, Kwadaso Y3mp3 fi”, was an initiative by the Municipal Assembly to promote good environmental practices and hygiene in the communities.



As part of the launch, the team led by Mr Agyenim Boateng, the Municipal Coordinating Director, Mrs Rhodalyn Adwoa Conduah, officials from the environmental and NADMO unit as well as assembly members, cleaned choked gutters and weeded bushy areas.



They also went to markets and lorry stations to educate the people on the need to keep their surroundings clean.



Mr Agyenim Boateng urged all residents to make it a ritual to sustain good public health in the various communities by observing the practice always to help reduce their medical expenditure.

He said the assembly would reinforce its bye-laws and that all offending persons or groups who would go against the sanitation programme would be sanctioned appropriately.



Mr Agyenim Boateng said the long-term effect of the campaign was that the society would be free from communicable diseases and promote public health.



Mrs Genevieve Anthony, the Municipal Environmental Health Officer, urged residents and workers in the area to make it a habit to maintain good health practices to promote wealth and increase productivity.



“My outfit would not hesitate to apply deserving sanctions to persons and households who breach the bye-laws of the sanitation campaign,” she cautioned.



The Environmental Officer said Act 29, Section 298, sub-section 18 of the law enjoined all residents to clean their environments.



The Municipal Coordinating Director, Mrs Conduah, said the exercise was meant to educate the people on the existing bye-laws and consequences for breaching and urged them to be up and doing in this regard to avoid unpleasant sanctions.