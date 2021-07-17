Take advantage of the mop-up exercise and get counted - NCCE Volta Regional director

Ghanaians have been urged to avail themselves for the national Population and Housing Census

Source: GNA

Kenneth Kponor, Volta Regional Director, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has urged the citizens to take advantage of the mop-up exercise of the Population and Housing Census (PHC) and get counted.

He said the census data was essential for planning development activities of the country, therefore, people who could not get counted during the main exercise should avail themselves for the mop-up exercise to get enumerated.



Mr Kponor, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Ho, also asked the populace to make use of the call centre lines established by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) to facilitate the process.



The Director said a concerted effort was required to achieve a successful exercise, hence the need for the public to collaborate with the census officers.

He said the census was a national activity and had no political agenda, therefore, every citizen should ensure that he or she got counted.



Mr Kponor commended the GSS for their hard work and high professionalism exhibited in conducting the exercise and ensuring that it was carried out in an atmosphere of peace.



The census exercise started on June 28, 2021, and was expected to end on July 11, however, it has been extended to July 18, to enable people, who were not enumerated during the main exercise to get counted.