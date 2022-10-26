Take charge in sustaining awareness about breast cancer – Healthcare practitioners

A woman examining her breast for lump(s)

It is crucial for patients who have been diagnosed with breast cancer or even metastatic breast cancer to have the right information and expectations- Dr. Joel Yarney, Consultant (Radiotherapy and Oncology) and Director National Centre for Radiotherapy Oncology & Nuclear Medicine, Korle-bu Teaching Hospital, Accra, Ghana

At a virtual round table of journalists and consultant oncologists from Ghana and Nigeria and hosted by Pfizer, the public was asked to take early detection seriously and help friends and families by encouraging regular self-examination and conversations with their doctors.



The prevalence of breast cancer in both Ghana and Nigeria is said to so high it is the foremost cause of death among women followed by cervical cancer.



The Director National Centre for Radiotherapy Oncology & Nuclear Medicine, Korle-bu Teaching Hospital, Accra, Ghana, Dr. Joel Yarney said metastatic cancers do not have a cure hence It is crucial for patients who have been diagnosed with breast cancer or even metastatic breast cancer to have the right information and expectations.



“It is our duty to encourage patients to have open conversations with their healthcare teams to understand how they can be supported and how they can participate in their own care” he said, further explaining the need to take an active role in their treatment can help them feel empowered in making the best decisions for themselves.



In 2020 the World Health organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer, Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBACAN) reported 28,380 and 4,482 new cases of breast cancer for Nigeria and Ghana respectively. This was the preoccupation of Pfizer’s virtual Media Roundtable to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month.



The Pfizer Medical Director East & Anglo West Africa Kodjo Soroh said Oncology remains a key therapeutic field for Pfizer to deliver medical breakthroughs that have the potential to change patients’ lives across the region.

A Consultant Clinical and Radiation Oncologist, NSIA-LUTH Cancer Centre, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Lagos, Nigeria, Dr. Adewunmi Alabi reiterated “The importance of clinical research in breast cancer care cannot be overemphasized.” These fora are therefore critical to share our best insights and findings that can support patients in winning the battle against cancer.



She concluded on a positive note saying “we now have evidence-based updates and real-world data showing the efficacy of prescriptions in the management of HR+ HER2- mBC patients.”



For Pfizer, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is more than just one month a year.



It’s an opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to changing the lives of people with breast cancer for the better – from treatment to helping to remove barriers to equitable care and beyond.



Pfizer has supported patients and the breast cancer community for more than 20 years.