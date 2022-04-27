Take full course when given malaria medicine - Pharmacist advises

It is important to take the full course of medicines

A Pharmacist at the Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited, Pharm Paulina Asante, has advised members of the public to take the full course of malaria medicines.

She observed that some persons usually start the process but do not complete the full course.



Pharm Paulina Asante gave the advice on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Co-Host, Abena Dufie Asare Adjepong while marking the World Malaria Day which is usually marked on 25 April every year.



World Malaria Day is marked annually on 25 April to focus global attention on malaria, and its devastating impact on families, communities and societal development, especially in Sub-Saharan Africa.



This year’s theme, “Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives.”



This theme aligns with a call to urgently scale up innovation and the deployment of new tools in the fight against malaria, while advocating for equitable access to malaria prevention and treatment, within the context of building health system resilience.



Speaking on Atinka TV's morning show, Pharm Paulina Asante said, “When you are given a malaria medicine to take for three days, make sure you take it completely. If you do not take the medicine fully, the Plasmodium parasites build resistance and when you later take the medicine, the malaria may not go.”

For his part, a Pharmacist at the Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited, Pharm Shadrack Ankamah Duah also underscored the need for the world to have more innovative ways to stop malaria totally.



He observed that the World Health Organisation put together some protocols to help reduce or stop malaria and these protocols have reduced malaria and its related deaths.



However, he was of the belief that if more is done, malaria can be totally eradicated.



“Everyone’s life is precious and so we have to get to a place where we can say in a whole year, no one died of malaria. When you look at this year’s theme, it says Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives. A lot of innovations have emerged but there is none that you can say solely kills malaria and so the WHO is looking at other innovations to reduce malaria totally,” he said.