Take health issues seriously - Okoe Vanderpuije

Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma South

Source: GNA

Dr Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma South Constituency, has advised Ghanaians to take their health issues seriously.

He said Ghanaians needed to take good care of themselves to remain healthy while contributing to the socio-economic development of the country.



Dr Vanderpuije was speaking at the launch of the Cartel Foundation, a Charity Organisation in Accra.



The occasion was used to medically screen more than 2,000 residents of Korle Gonno and its environs in the Ablekuma South Municipality.



The screening, which is on the theme: "Access to Health: A Must, Not a Privilege" formed part of activities of the Foundation.



Beneficiaries were screened for diabetes, vision, blood pressure, cholesterol, hepatitis B and other vitals by medical professionals drawn from the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and other health facilities in the capital.

The MP urged them to watch what they consume, making sure they exercise regularly and consistently go for check-ups.



He commended the leadership and management of the Foundation for providing opportunity for residents to access health care.



Mr Henry Harry Owoo, the Founder of the Foundation, said access to healthcare remained a challenge towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Ghana.



He said this was largely due to inequalities in the distribution of health services, especially among vulnerable groups, including extremely poor people and people living with disabilities.



“We at the Cartel Foundation believe that good health is one of life’s greatest blessings,” Mr Owoo said.

Mr Owoo, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the Cartel Group, said it was for this reason that they decided to kickstart the Foundation’s activities with a free health screening.



He said, “I am a firm believer that the purpose of human life is to serve, and to show compassion and the will to help others and it is this belief coupled with the fact that it is honourable to give back to society that has resulted in the establishment of the Foundation.”



He said the mission of the Foundation was to improve the living standards of vulnerable people in the most deprived communities across Ghana.



The Foundation said the support to the community would include access to quality education and healthcare, as well as the provision of basic human needs and social amenities to extremely poor people, including people living with disabilities, widows and women and children.



“At Cartel Foundation, we are working to make a difference in the life of the less fortunate people in our communities by providing access to life's basic needs,” he added.